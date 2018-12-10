Open
AP Top Political News at 12:30 a.m. EST

Finding a White House chief of staff turns into a scramble

Some Trump allies starting to worry about investigations

China, US discuss plans for trade talks

In possible plea deal, accused Russian agent case ‘resolved’

US starts to withdraw troops from Trump border mission

Wisconsin GOP legislation eases corporate tax break rules

No tea party here: House Democrats can’t wait to govern

Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money ‘liability’

Dems: Pelosi foes seek term limits on leaders, panel chairs

US sanctions 3 North Korean officials for human rights abuse

