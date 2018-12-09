Talk of the Town – Wreaths Across America and Christmas on Iron



Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. Join us by sponsoring a veterans’ wreath at a cemetery near you, volunteering or donating to a local fundraising group. From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms. There are millions of individual stories to tell. Get to know them by viewing the 4,760 recent posts made by our supporters or sponsor a wreath in honor of or in memory of an American hero.

Pharaoh’s Motorcycle Club and Social Club of East St. Louis, Illinois. Positively motivated and Community Involved group of professionals, The Pharaohs MC/SC Christmas on Iron are helping those less fortunate. We appreciate any donations that you may be able to provide. We have donation box locations for unwrapped toys and non-perishable food and we thank you in advance for your support.

