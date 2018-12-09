Musk suggests Tesla’s new chairwoman won’t rein him in

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is dismissing the ability of the company’s new board chairwoman to exert control over his behavior.

Musk says “it’s not realistic” to think that Robyn Denholm will be reining him in because he remains the electric car company’s largest shareholder.

Musk spoke on CBS’ show “60 Minutes,” broadcast Sunday evening.

Denholm was appointed to the role last month, replacing Musk as part of a securities fraud settlement with U.S. government regulators. She is chief financial officer and strategy head at Telstra Corp. Ltd., Australia’s largest telecommunications company.

Musk owns about 20 percent of Tesla. He pushed back when interviewer Lesley Stahl suggested Denholm was appointed to watch over him, saying he “can just call for a shareholder vote and get anything done that I want.”