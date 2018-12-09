Man City’s Raheem Sterling says media coverage fuels racism

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has accused newspapers of helping to “fuel racism” over their portrayal of black footballers.

Sterling’s comments came as police investigate whether racial abuse was hurled at him during a Premier League game at Chelsea the previous day.

Two screenshots were posted on Sterling’s Instagram account of British media coverage of City teammates buying properties.

When Tosin Adarabioyo bought a house the headline in January called it a “mansion” and highlighted that the purchase was made “despite having never started a Premier League match.” There was more positive coverage of Phil Foden, who is white, buying a house for his mother also for around 2 million pounds.

Sterling says “this young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an(d) aggressive behavior.”

