Congo’s Kabila doesn’t rule out seeking presidency in future

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s President Joseph Kabila is stepping down after this month’s election but he doesn’t rule out seeking the post again in the future.

Kabila tells The Associated Press he hopes to continue to be active in tackling the vast challenges in this mineral-rich Central African nation. He says he has done what he could for Congo’s benefit since taking office in 2001 after the assassination of his father, Laurent Kabila. But he says there is more to be done.

He dismisses opposition fears that he will rule from the shadows after stepping down if his preferred successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, wins on Dec. 23. Kabila says the constitution makes it clear that arrangement is not possible.

Congo faces what could be its first democratic, peaceful transfer of power.