Armenians cast ballots in early parliamentary election

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenians are casting ballots in an early parliamentary election expected to further consolidate the power of the nation’s new prime minister.

The charismatic 43-year-old Nikol Pashinian took office in May after spearheading massive protests against his predecessor’s power grab that forced the politician to step down. Pashinian has pushed for early vote in a bid to win control of a parliament that was dominated by his political foes.

Pashinian, an ex-journalist turned politician, has won broad popularity, tapping into public anger over widespread poverty, high unemployment and rampant corruption in the landlocked former Soviet nation of 3 million that borders Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran.

Opinion polls indicate that Pashinian’s My Step alliance is set to sweep the vote, while the Republican Party that controlled the old parliament is trailing.