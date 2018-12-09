AP Top News at 12:35 a.m. EST
2018-12-09
Trump looking at several candidates for chief of staff
Winter storm causes icy roads across swath of South
China summons US envoy to protest detention of Huawei exec
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump
Macron to break silence, address French nation amid protests
Amazon touted as big win for NY, but math is more complex
Musk suggests Tesla’s new chairwoman won’t rein him in
Goldman, dominant defense leads Bears over Rams 15-6
African-American North Carolina voting rights activist dies
Prescott’s 3rd TD to Cooper lifts Cowboys over Eagles in OT