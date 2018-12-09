AP Top Business News at 12:35 a.m. EST
2018-12-09
GM fights to retain key tax credit amid plant closing plans
Average US price of gas drops 22 cents per gallon to $2.51
China summons US envoy to protest detention of Huawei exec
Big investors call for carbon price, end to coal power
Asian shares fall as Huawei arrest imperils China-US truce
Seattle homes attract fewer multiple bids as market cools
Amazon touted as big win for NY, but math is more complex
Reports: Ghosn, Kelly, Nissan charged in underreported pay
US states to meet at deadline on Colorado River drought plan
Macron to break silence, address French nation amid protests