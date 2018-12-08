GM plant closing not expected to stall Detroit’s rebound

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ planned shutdown of its Detroit-Hamtramck plant would leave only one auto assembly factory in the city known for “putting America on wheels,” but the closure and job losses are not expected to stall-out Detroit’s comeback since its 2014 bankruptcy exit.

A more tech-driven and medical industry economy is moving Detroit further from a reliance on manufacturing.

GM wants to close four facilities in the United States and one in Canada. About 1,500 people work at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

Fiat-Chrysler also has an assembly plant in Detroit and is expected to open a second smaller one nearby for the 2021 model year.

Ned Staebler, CEO of small business incubator TechTown, says “manufacturing is now a tech industry — you don’t have to hire as many people to make as much stuff.”