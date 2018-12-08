Open
China's exports weaken amid US tariff battle, cooling demand

China’s exports weaken amid US tariff battle, cooling demand

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports decelerated in November amid a tariff battle with Washington and cooling global demand.

Customs data on Saturday showed shipments to the United States rose by a relatively robust 12.9 percent over a year ago to $46.2 billion, down from October’s 13.3 percent.

Overall, China’s global exports rose 5.4 percent to $227.4 billion, a sharp decline from the previous month’s 12.6 percent increase.

Chinese exports to the United States have held up despite President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes in a dispute over technology. That is due partly to exporters rushing to fill orders before more possible duty increases.

