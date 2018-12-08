Saturday, December 8, 2018
AP Top News at 12:32 a.m. EST
2018-12-08
White House chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year’s end
Comey: FBI probe of Russia initially looked at 4 Americans
Rioting engulfs Paris as anger grows over high French taxes
Oklahoma’s Murray beats Alabama’s Tagovailoa for Heisman
China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’
Swath of South faces wintry mess: Snow, sleet, freezing rain
Concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, over 50 hurt
FBI: Man charged in kidnapping, death of North Carolina teen
The Latest: France: 135 hurt in protests; 1,000 detained
Dog that survived California wildfire guarded home for weeks