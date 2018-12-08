Open
Close
Saturday, December 8, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:32 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:32 a.m. EST

White House chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year’s end

Comey: FBI probe of Russia initially looked at 4 Americans

Rioting engulfs Paris as anger grows over high French taxes

Oklahoma’s Murray beats Alabama’s Tagovailoa for Heisman

China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’

Swath of South faces wintry mess: Snow, sleet, freezing rain

Concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, over 50 hurt

FBI: Man charged in kidnapping, death of North Carolina teen

The Latest: France: 135 hurt in protests; 1,000 detained

Dog that survived California wildfire guarded home for weeks

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC