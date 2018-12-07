Court deadlines set stage for more Russia probe details

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller is set to reveal more details about his Russia investigation as he faces court deadlines in the cases of two men who worked closely with President Donald Trump.

The special counsel and federal prosecutors in New York will have to file memos in court on Friday detailing the cooperation of longtime Trump legal fixer Michael Cohen. And Mueller’s team will also be disclosing what they say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about when his plea deal fell apart last month.

Cohen and Manafort are among five former Trump associates who prosecutors have accused of lying either to federal investigators or to Congress.

The court filings will close out a busy week for Mueller as the president has heightened his attacks on the investigation.