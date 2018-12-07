AP source: Cavs re-acquire Dellavedova in four-player trade

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Cavaliers have agreed to re-acquire guard Matthew Dellavedova from Milwaukee, and also are getting forward John Henson and two draft picks in 2021 from the Bucks in exchange for guard George Hill and forward Sam Dekker.

The swap, which will bring the popular Dellavedova back to Cleveland, is pending league approval and could be finalized Friday night, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet had the conference call with NBA officials.

The first-round pick in 2021 is protected, the person said.

Hill recently returned after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury. Dekker has also been sidelined.

Dellavedova’s scrappiness endeared him to Cleveland fans during his three seasons with the Cavs. He was a major contributor on their 2016 title team before he signed with the Bucks as a free agent.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports