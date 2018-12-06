The Latest: Baker wins Thorpe, Taylor takes Doak Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the college football awards show (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is the first Bulldogs’ player to win the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. The senior beat out LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love.

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, the nation’s leading, became the fourth Badgers player to win the Doak Walker. That ties Texas for the most of any school. He beat out Memphis’ Darrell Henderson and Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

Syracuse freshman Andre Szmyt wins the Lou Groza as top kicker, beating out Cooper Rothe of Wyoming and Cole Tracy of LSU.

___

AP player of the year Kyler Murray adds the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback as ESPN’s College Football Awards show in Atlanta began. But right before the show started it was announced that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The last five winners of the Walter Camp have gone on to win the Heisman, but only five Heisman winners have failed to win AP Player of the Year since the award started in 1998.

Murray beat out Tagovailoa and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew II for the Davey O’Brien. The other finalists for the Walter Camp were Murray, Minshew, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.

___

