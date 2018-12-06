Survey: US businesses added a solid 179,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses hired new workers at a solid pace in November, adding 179,000 jobs, according to a private survey.

Payroll processor ADP says last month’s job gains slowed from October’s strong showing of 225,000. Still, November’s hiring is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.

ADP said that job gains were strong in health care, which added 37,000 jobs, and in hotels and restaurants, which gained 26,000. Construction gained 10,000 positions while manufacturing added just 4,000.

The report Thursday arrives a day before the government releases its official jobs numbers. Economists forecast that they will show employers added 195,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate will remain at a five-decade low of 3.7 percent.