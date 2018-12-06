Surgeon General: Federal drug classification needs changes

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has told police officers from across the country that he believes the federal drug classification system should be revisited.

But he says he’s not supportive of an “across-the-board” decriminalization of illegal drugs.

Adams spoke Thursday morning to roughly 400 law enforcement officials from 30 states at an opioid crisis summit at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Adams says his office is focused on expanding use of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone as well as promoting addiction prevention and education efforts around prescription opioid painkillers.

The two-day National Law Enforcement Summit is being hosted by the Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative.

The Massachusetts organization supports police efforts to get people struggling with drug addiction into treatment programs.