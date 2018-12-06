Rwandan court drops all charges against opposition figure

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s high court has acquitted the country’s highest-profile opposition figure, Diane Rwigara, of all charges against her, with the judge saying the prosecution failed to provide evidence of insurrection and forgery.

Rwigara’s mother, Adeline, 59, also is acquitted of inciting insurrection and promoting sectarianism. Both women had denied the charges.

Diane Rwigara, 37, was arrested after challenging longtime President Paul Kagame in last year’s election. She is the rare person to publicly criticize the government from inside the East African country.

Her case has drawn global attention as Kagame again faces pressure to give more space to critics in the highly controlled country.

U.S. senators in recent days urged the Rwandan government to drop the charges against her.