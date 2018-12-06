More Democrat governors, more skepticism of charter schools

With new Democrats set to take over the governor’s mansion across the country, the charter school movement may face a shifting political landscape in several key states.

The incoming governors elected in November in California, Michigan, Illinois and New Mexico have all said they want to take the rare step of putting a halt on new charter schools.

In addition, the new governors in Connecticut, Kansas, Maine and Nevada are also expressing less enthusiasm for charters than their predecessors.

They’ll replace outgoing leaders who have openly supported the sector that enrolls roughly 3 million students across the U.S. in schools that are publicly funded but privately run.

Heading into 2019, there are now 23 Democratic governors after Democrats flipped seven states from Republican control.