Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans For This Christmas

Not much has changed for Carrie Underwood since she was a kid as far as Christmas goes. She usually does the family thing with her parents, two sisters, their husband and kids, her husband, Mike Fisher, and son Isaiah. Although this year, she’s pregnant and showing it with her second child – a boy – and plans to stay home.

“It’s really cool to see Christmas through Isaiah’s eyes. He is definitely all about Santa and seeing him. He’s now started requesting certain toys and things like that. This year we’re going to be able to relax a little more and we’re going to get to be home, because usually we travel a lot. That’s kind of our main Christmas tradition is traveling to Oklahoma or Canada or both to spend time with all of our family, but this year we’re going to kind of relax in one place and yeah, just be together.”

Carrie is currently making her way up the country charts with her latest song, “Love Wins” and will be hitting Enterprise Center on June 18th. Until then check out the audio below!

