Hong Kong businessman guilty of bribery in African oil deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal jury in Manhattan has convicted a Hong Kong businessman of bribing the presidents of Chad and Uganda to secure oil rights for a Chinese energy conglomerate.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho was found guilty Wednesday of seven of eight counts of conspiracy, money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Ho’s attorneys acknowledged he made the cash payments but insisted they were donations intended to foster goodwill.

Prosecutors portrayed Ho as a cheater who lined the pockets of government officials in a bid to expand the business of CEFC China Energy around the world.

The case had a number of links to the United Nations and involved meetings and wire transfers in New York City.