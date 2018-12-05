Canada arrests CFO of China’s Huawei Technologies

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian authorities have arrested the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies, who is facing extradition to the United States.

Justice Department spokesman Ian McLeod said Wednesday that Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday. He said Meng is sought for extradition by the U.S.

McLeod says as there is a publication ban in effect and he could not provide any further details. The ban was sought by Meng, who has a bail hearing Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that U.S. authorities are investigating whether Chinese tech giant Huawei violated sanctions on Iran.

Meng is also deputy chairman of the board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei.