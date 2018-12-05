BIG 3: President Bush’s Funeral, Holmes Advances on Voice & Kevin Hart Hosting Oscars

1. Air Force One, renamed Special Air Mission 41 for this special mission, will carry former President George H.W. Bush’s coffin to Texas following today’s funeral.



2. A Florissant teenager is advancing on The Voice. Kennedy Holmes sailed through another elimination round last night on the NBC singing competition show.



3. Comedian Kevin Hart will be hosting next year’s Oscars.



