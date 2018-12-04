Trump associate Stone won’t give Senate documents or testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, says he won’t provide testimony or documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

An attorney for Stone said in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s top Democrat, that Stone was invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in refusing to produce documents or appear for an interview.

Stone has been entangled in investigations by Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller about whether Trump aides had advance knowledge of Democratic emails published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

Stone has not been charged and has said he had no knowledge of the timing or specifics of WikiLeaks’ plans.

In his letter to Feinstein, Stone said the committee’s requests were “far too overbroad, far too overreaching” and “far too wide ranging.”