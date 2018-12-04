Should social media check be required to get a gun license?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York lawmaker wants to require police to scrutinize social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who make violent or hateful posts.

The bill’s fate is uncertain amid questions from free-speech advocates.

But state Sen. Kevin Parker hopes his proposal sparks discussion about the balance between public safety and online privacy. The Brooklyn Democrat says mass killers such as the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect often provide warning signs on their social media posts.

Critics say requiring government access to online accounts raises privacy concerns.

Parker says that if you’re concerned about privacy, then don’t apply for a gun license.