Cody Johnson Releases Stripped Down Version Of Charlie Daniels ‘Long Haired Country Boy’

I’m a big fan of Cody Johnson, who will be a part of our Hot Country Nights concert series presented by Missouri Lottery starting up again in January 2019! The singer/songwriter just released a stripped down version of the Charlie Daniels classic “Long Haired Country Boy”. You’ll find a different version on his album, “Ain’t Nothin’ To It”, which is due out January 18th.

Get your tickets to see Cody on January 25th with special guest Randall King at Ballpark Village here or just purchase the Hot Ticket for all of the upcoming shows! Check out the video here and let us know what you think of the stripped down version at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page.

@iamholleman