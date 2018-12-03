Open
Possible gunman reported at N. Carolina university

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — William Peace University in North Carolina says a possible gunman was reported on campus and is telling people to shelter in place.

In a tweet, the school said a gunman was reportedly on his way to the campus. School spokesman Ian Dunne said Raleigh police are on the scene Monday to investigate.

In an email to The News & Observer, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote: “We have responded to that location in an attempt to locate a subject.”

William Peace is a small, private liberal arts college in downtown Raleigh that’s affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The school is located just north of the North Carolina government complex, which includes the Legislature.

