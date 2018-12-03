Leaders gather for key UN climate talks in Poland

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Leaders from around the world are arriving for the ceremonial opening of the climate conference in southern Poland that will discuss ways of curbing climate change.

The two-week conference in Katowice is expected to work out how governments can report on their efforts to reduce green gas emission and keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), as agreed in 2015 in Paris.

Host Poland will propose a declaration Monday for a “just transition” away from coal mining, the supplier of its main source of energy, to take into consideration the situation of people employed in the sector.

Critics say the declaration should more broadly cover all aspects of transition from fossil fuels to green energy.