Open
Close
Monday, December 3, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Fed Chairman Powell says economic challenges remain

Fed Chairman Powell says economic challenges remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that despite solid economic progress, the country still faces a number of challenges including slow wage-growth for lower-income workers to sluggish productivity and an aging population.

Powell said Monday that these challenges remain even though progress has been made by reducing unemployment to a near five-decade low and bolstering the financial system after the 2008 financial crisis.

Powell says that while there have been recent gains in wage growth, wages for lower-income workers have grown quite slowly over the past few decades.

He says a decadeslong decline in economic mobility has made it more difficult for lower-income Americans to move up the economic ladder.

In his remarks, Powell praised the work of the Fed’s community development staff and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC