Monday, December 3, 2018
BIG 3: "Mission Complete," Tornado Weekend & Ring Returned

1. Today Air Force One will carry Bush’s body from Texas to Washington, DC, where he’ll lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda through Wednesday morning.

2. Illinois may have to wait a few more days to know exactly how much damage the weekend storms left behind.

3. The couple who lost a wedding ring in a gutter in Times Square is getting their ring back.

