Talk of the Town – St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Buddies not Bullies



The St. Louis Symphony’s mission is to enrich lives through the power of music with programs in local schools and discount ticket programs so more people can afford to attend concerts. On this visit we discussed the Holiday Concert line-up & the diversity in their In-Unison Chorus that will be playing during Black History month.

The primary program of Buddies Not Bullies, “All In”, was developed in response to the growing number of children who were being seen in mental health facilities struggling with peer abuse and mistreatment, i.e. bullying. Unfortunately, by the time a child has come to the attention of a mental health professional, their situation has frequently reached a dangerous stage of crisis. Our passion for children and their families is an extension of our values and beliefs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

