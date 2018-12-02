Cardinals stun fading Packers for 20-17 win at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zane Gonzalez kicked a 44-yard field goal for Arizona with 1:41 left, Green Bay’s Mason Crosby missed a 49-yard attempt as time expired and the Cardinals braved wintry conditions to hold on for a 20-17 win on Sunday.

Crosby pushed his kick wide right, with the flags atop Lambeau Field blowing in toward the field at the time of the play.

The stunned Packers suffered another blow to their fading playoff hopes.

“It was clearly a very disappointing loss, it was a game we needed to win,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen struggled for much of the afternoon, but hit veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald for a sliding 32-yard completion on third-and-23 to help set up Gonzalez’s winning kick.

Arizona (3-9) won on the road for the first time since Oct. 7 at San Francisco.

“All the things that were said on the outside, these guys circled the wagons and came together,” coach Steve Wilks sad.

Sputtering Green Bay (4-7-1) has lost three straight and five of six.

Aaron Rodgers was 31 of 50 for 233 yards and a touchdown. A couple throws looked off, especially in the first half, and receivers had a few drops.

The offense regained some swagger after Rodgers orchestrated a 95-yard drive that led to Aaron Jones’ 8-yard touchdown run with 5:26 left, tying it at 17. Davante Adams tip-toed the sideline for a 19-yard catch to extend that drive.

But too many missed opportunities and drops caught up with the Packers in the end. They also struggled on third down, a season-long theme, going just 3 of 14.

“We’re just not executing well, it’s the same things over and over,” Rodgers said.

Rookie Chase Edmonds ran for two touchdowns for Arizona. Rosen was 11 of 26 for 149 yards, making just enough plays in front of a makeshift offensive line.

“Other than (center Mason Cole), I don’t think a single one of those guys start the season,” Rosen said. “They’re doing a hell of a job.”

RODGERS RECORD

A 16-yard completion to Adams with 13:42 left in the second quarter gave Rodgers the team record for attempts without an interception. Hall of Famer Bart Starr set the previous mark of 294 from 1964-65.

INJURY REPORT

Cardinals: LG Mike Iupati was carted off the field in the third quarter with a knee injury. Arizona was already starting rookies at center and right tackle.

Packers: RG Byron Bell and RT Bryan Bulaga each left in the second quarter with knee injuries.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Host the Detroit Lions on Dec. 9.

Packers: Host the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 9.

