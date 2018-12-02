AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EST
2018-12-02
4 days of events honoring former President George H.W. Bush
The Latest: Bush’s service dog lies by flag-draped casket
Bush told son, George W. , ‘I love you, too’ before he died
Kennedy Center Honors program features tributes to Bush
The Latest: Kennedy Center honors for Cher
Trump and Xi buy time in trade war. That was the easy part.
California Democrats thank Trump for legislative majorities
Comey makes deal over House subpoena, backs off legal fight
Rep. Schiff suggests Roger Stone may have lied to Congress