AP Top Entertainment News at 12:03 a.m. EST
2018-12-02
Kennedy Center Honors program features tributes to Bush
The Latest: Kennedy Center honors for Cher
‘Ralph’ repeats as No. 1, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ flops in China
Ken Berry, star of sitcom ‘F Troop,’ has died at age 85
Neil deGrasse Tyson denies sexual misconduct allegations
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra post wedding on social media
Title bout: author alleges plagiarism, then retracts
Bono to speak in Chicago on fighting AIDS, poverty in Africa
Police review: No evidence of a crime in Casey Kasem’s death
Sales for Michelle Obama memoir top 2 million copies