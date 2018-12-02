Open
AP Top Entertainment News at 12:03 a.m. EST

Kennedy Center Honors program features tributes to Bush

The Latest: Kennedy Center honors for Cher

‘Ralph’ repeats as No. 1, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ flops in China

Ken Berry, star of sitcom ‘F Troop,’ has died at age 85

Neil deGrasse Tyson denies sexual misconduct allegations

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra post wedding on social media

Title bout: author alleges plagiarism, then retracts

Bono to speak in Chicago on fighting AIDS, poverty in Africa

Police review: No evidence of a crime in Casey Kasem’s death

Sales for Michelle Obama memoir top 2 million copies

