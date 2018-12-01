GOP suspicion after Democratic sweep in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A combination of recent changes in California’s election rules have lengthened the ballot-counting process and, some Republicans believe, disadvantaged their party.

A stunning 5 million ballots — more than 40 percent of the overall total — were counted after Nov. 6. In many places, Democrats got a significantly larger portion of the late votes than those counted on Election Day.

Those later votes helped Democrats capture a string of GOP-held U.S. House seats.

The Democratic legislature approved changes allowing any mail-in ballot postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to three business days later.

Another provision allows voters to let anyone drop off their absentee ballots, rather than a family member as previously required. That has opened the door to so-called “ballot harvesting” by campaign operatives.