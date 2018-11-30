Trump administration vows to prosecute migrants in future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials are vowing to address some of issues that forced them to decide against criminally prosecuting any of the 42 members of a Central American migrant caravan arrested last weekend.

The migrants had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally during a chaotic clash with Border Patrol agents near Tijuana Mexico. They were accused of illegally entering the country, which is a federal crime.

Homeland Security officials say they are working with the Justice Department to ensure caravan members who participate in “violent clashes” will be prosecuted.

Officials say agents arrested two caravan members late Thursday on assault charges in separate incidents with Border Patrol agents.