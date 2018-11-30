Open
Snubbed by Trump, Putin charms other players at G20

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Russia is putting on a brave face after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly junked a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials said Friday that It’s all about internal U.S. politics and “anti-Russian hysteria.”

But Trump’s snub was a clear kick to Putin just as he arrived at a Group of 20 summit where Western leaders banded together to denounce Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

So Putin turned elsewhere for attention.

He subbed Turkey’s president for the time slot he had reserved for Trump, and sought to strengthen his alliance with China and other non-Western economies.

And Putin cozied up at Friday’s round-table talks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, somewhat of a fellow outcast at the G-20 over his suspected role in the killing of a dissident journalist.

