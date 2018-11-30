Hearing set in Comey’s challenge to House subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — A hearing has been scheduled in former FBI director James Comey’s (KOH’-meez) challenge to a subpoena from the House of Representatives.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden has scheduled the hearing for Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C. It comes a day after lawyers for Comey filed court papers arguing he shouldn’t have to appear for a closed-door interview with Congress next week.

Comey was subpoenaed to appear before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about the FBI and decisions made during the 2016 presidential election, when Democrat Hillary Clinton was cleared in a probe into her email use and agents opened an investigation into Republican Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Comey has said he’s willing to answer questions at a public hearing. His lawyers say they fear a closed-door setting would lead to “selective leaking.”