FanDuel pays out bets on Alabama to win title ahead of game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — FanDuel sportsbook is paying out bets from people who picked Alabama to win the college football national championship — over a month before the game is played.

The company announced Friday night it is treating the Crimson Tide as the winners already, and paid out single game bets to customers’ online or mobile accounts today. Those who made bets in person can bring their winning slips to that location to be paid.

Alabama also is being marked as a winner on parlay bets that included the necessity of it winning the title.

FanDuel says the move could cost it $400,000.

It says it wants to reward customers for betting on a team whose odds were so lopsided that it was difficult to make money that way.