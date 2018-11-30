Climate conference host Poland plans to open new coal mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.N. climate conference host Poland is planning to open a new coal mine next year as demand for energy grows.

Deputy Energy Minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski told a news conference this week that a decision will probably be made next year to build a new coal mine. He gave no details.

A crucial U.N. climate summit opens Sunday in Poland’s mining city of Katowice that should agree on a rule book for curbing global warming, which is partly due to the use of coal.

Tobiszowski previously told The Associated Press that Poland’s growing economy and foreign investment are calling for more energy than renewable sources and gas are capable of supplying.

The European Union’s executive body, however, proposed this week that the 28-nanation bloc should cut its emissions to net zero by 2050.