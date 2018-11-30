Beltre ‘completely happy’ with retirement after 21 seasons

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre went into this offseason pretty sure he had played his last game after 21 big league seasons. While he will miss baseball, Beltre says he is happy about his decision to retire.

Beltre, who spent the last eight seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Texas Rangers, said goodbye Friday in a laugh-filled news conference at the ballpark where the four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman joined the 3,000-hit club in 2017.

There were no tears from the 39-year-old Beltre, who 10 days earlier had announced his decision.

The room was filled with current and former teammates, including Elvis Andrus, Yu Darvish, Derek Holland and Ian Kinsler. Beltre’s wife and three children sat on the front row.

