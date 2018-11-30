Friday, November 30, 2018
AP Top Business News at 12:38 a.m. EST
2018-11-30
Microsoft surpasses Apple as most valuable public company
G-20 enters final day with work to do on bridging divisions
Tariff tensions shadow US, Canada, Mexico trade pact signing
Espionage or incrimination? Risks from stolen Marriott data
Ex-US official admits charges linked to Malaysian scandal
So you stayed at a Starwood hotel: Tips on data breach
State takes over failing insurer after California wildfire
Attorney’s plea caused by Trump’s dream of a Moscow tower
The Latest: G20 leaders attend show in Argentine opera house
Facebook: Sandberg asked staff to research Soros finances