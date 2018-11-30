Alaska surveys damage from major earthquakes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two strong earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.7 ripped apart highways, cracked buildings and rattled people’s nerves around Anchorage.

The quakes on Friday broke store windows, opened cracks in a two-story building downtown, disrupted electrical service and disabled traffic lights, snarling traffic.

There were no reports of any deaths or serious injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first and more powerful quake was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, with a population of about 300,000.

People ran from their offices and into the streets or took cover under desks as the ground shook for about 30 seconds.

Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll says parts of Glenn Highway, a scenic route that runs northeast of the city, had “completely disappeared.”