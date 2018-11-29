Sanders: Dems must ‘do the opposite’ of Trump

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling on Democrats to work harder to convince people of all races, regions and income levels that liberal policies will help them.

He said: “Our job is to do exactly the opposite of what Trump is trying to do. He’s trying to divide us.”

The 77-year-old senator, who is considering another presidential bid, made the comments as he welcomed scores of supporters to an intimate gathering in Vermont’s largest city. He did not mention his political future.

Thursday’s crowd of less than 100 marked a who’s-who of Sanders’ highest-profile supporters. Hollywood actors Danny Glover, Susan Sarandon, John Cusack and Cynthia Nixon joined intellectuals Cornel West and Simon Sinek.