Open
Close
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: CA Mudslides, New Brew in STL & Chess Champion

BIG 3: CA Mudslides, New Brew in STL & Chess Champion

1. Two counties in Southern California are continuing evacuations as rain threatens to trigger mudslides and debris flows where the fires swept through.

2. Today is the official grand opening of Rockwell Beer Company in St. Louis.

3. An American is coming up short in his bid to become the first U.S. world chess champ since Bobby Fischer.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC