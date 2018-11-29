BIG 3: CA Mudslides, New Brew in STL & Chess Champion

1. Two counties in Southern California are continuing evacuations as rain threatens to trigger mudslides and debris flows where the fires swept through.



2. Today is the official grand opening of Rockwell Beer Company in St. Louis.

3. An American is coming up short in his bid to become the first U.S. world chess champ since Bobby Fischer.

Magnus Carlsen wins the first tiebreak game. It's the first decisive game in the World Championship Match! Photo by @fionchetta #CarlsenCaruana pic.twitter.com/hYARbrc2E7 — FIDE (@FIDE_chess) November 28, 2018