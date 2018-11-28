UN report says fragile climate puts food security at risk

BANGKOK (AP) — A United Nations report says that feeding a hungry planet is increasingly difficult as climate change and depletion of land and other resources undermines food systems.

A report by the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization released Wednesday says population growth requires supplies of more nutritious food at affordable prices.

But increasing farm output is hard given the “fragile state of the natural resource base” since humans have outstripped Earth’s carrying capacity in terms of land, water and climate change.

Food security is also endangered by civil strife and other conflicts. In Yemen, where thousands of civilians have died in airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition, the aid group Save the Children says 85,000 children under 5 may have died of hunger or disease in the civil war.