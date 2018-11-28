Trump’s private plane clipped in parking mishap at LaGuardia

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s private jet has been involved in a fender bender at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Two people familiar with Wednesday morning’s incident tell The Associated Press a corporate jet maneuvering into a parking spot struck the wing of Trump’s parked Boeing 757.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred reporters to the White House press office. The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to calls or emails.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. as ground workers were guiding the Bombardier Global Express corporate jet. The authority declined to confirm that Trump’s plane was involved.

It said nobody was injured and airport operations continued normally.