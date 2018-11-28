Rita Moreno joins Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ film

Open
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno’s portrayal of Anita in the classic 1961 film “West Side Story” won her an Oscar. Now, she has a different part in a remake directed by Steven Spielberg.

The publicist for the 86-year-old Moreno confirmed Wednesday that she’ll play Valentina, a reworked version of the character of Doc, the owner of a corner store where Tony works. Ansel Elgort has been cast as Tony.

The story follows two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, who are each associated with rival New York street gangs. The Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner is adapting the script. Moreno will also serve as an executive producer.

Filming is set to begin next summer.

