Wednesday, November 28, 2018
BIG 3: Sears Remains Open, Football Returns to STL & Dogs in Bed

1. Sears will remain open throughout the holidays after the company got a 350-million-dollar loan.

2. Professional football appears to be returning to St. Louis. KSDK-TV reports the city will be home to a team in the second incarnation of the XFL in 2020.

3. Women get a better night’s sleep and feel more secure if they have a pet dog in their bed, according to a new study.

