The Latest: GOP US Sen. Hyde-Smith wins divisive runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a U.S. Senate runoff election in Mississippi (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has won a divisive Mississippi runoff to remain in office.

In Tuesday’s race, 59-year-old Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy, a former U.S. agriculture secretary who hoped to become Mississippi’s first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

The win allows Hyde-Smith to complete the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran’s six-year term. Cochran retired in April. Hyde-Smith was appointed to temporarily succeed him.

The win makes her the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi.

The runoff was rocked by a video showing her praise a supporter by saying she’d attend a “public hanging” if he invited her. She called it an “exaggerated expression of regard.” The comment made Mississippi’s history of racist lynchings a runoff theme.

President Donald Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith and rallied for her after the comments became public.

Republicans will now hold 53 of 100 Senate seats.

8:25 p.m.

Supporters of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy are gathered for an election night party at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.

After polls closed Tuesday night, a diverse group of Espy supporters listened to rhythm and blues music in a room with an oversized American flag hanging behind a lectern where he’s expected to speak.

7 p.m.

6:50 p.m.

The pace of voter turnout was increasing late in the day as Mississippi residents decided a contentious special election for a U.S. Senate seat.

Observers for the secretary of state’s office estimate that 30 to 40 percent of registered voters are showing up at many precincts. The spokeswoman for the office, Leah Rupp Smith, says that’s higher than earlier in the day.

6 p.m.

Major League Baseball will set new procedures for vetting political contributions after giving $5,000 to Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and then asking for the money back after her remarks about a “public hanging.”

Federal Election Commission records show MLB’s political action committee made $472,500 in political contributions from the start of 2017 through this Oct. 17. That included two contributions of $2,500 to Hyde-Smith’s campaign on June 26 and Sept. 24 this year. Her video-recorded remark was released later.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the league’s lobbyists “had a lot of discretion” with political contributions, and there’s “going to be additional oversight here in New York.”

MLB intends to have its legislative affairs committee discuss new procedures before making decisions.

5:40 p.m.

Some Mississippi voters are shrugging off a Republican Senate candidate’s statement about a “public hanging,” while others say they view it as disqualifying.

The Senate race involving Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy intensified after a video was published showing her praising a supporter by saying she’d attend a public hanging if the supporter asked. Hyde-Smith apologized, saying she meant it only as “exaggerated expression of regard,” and denied she meant any harm toward anyone.

That’s how Libby Moore, a 64-year-old teacher voting in Jackson, is taking the comment. Moore, who is white, says it was “a stupid thing to say” by also says she doesn’t think Hyde-Smith “meant anything racist.”

But 60-year-old Charles Connley of Picayune says the comment “really offended me.” The black man says the comment foreclosed any chance that he would vote for Hyde-Smith.

11:35 a.m.

Mississippi secretary of state spokeswoman Leah Rupp Smith says turnout for a heated U.S. Senate runoff is “steady but slow.”

Zakiya (zah-KEE-ah) Summers is an election commissioner in the state’s largest county, Hinds. She says she hasn’t seen long lines.

Hinds County is largely African-American, and high turnout there is important to Espy as he seeks to become Mississippi’s first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction.

2 a.m.

History will be made either way in Tuesday’s runoff: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith would be the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi, and Democrat Mike Espy would be the state’s first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

Mississippi’s racist past became a dominant theme after Hyde-Smith praised a supporter by saying she would attend a “public hanging” if the supporter invited her.

