Apple’s stock sours, Microsoft’s soars. Say what?!

Microsoft is close to overtaking Apple as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

The market closed Tuesday with Microsoft just a half percent behind Apple in market value.

That Microsoft is even close to eclipsing Apple — and did so briefly this week — would have been surprising not long ago as rival tech giants Amazon and Google were the more likely favorites for catching up to the iPhone maker.

It’s a sign of Microsoft’s steady resilience under CEO Satya Nadella as it transitions into a cloud computing provider more focused on long-term business contracts than consumer demand.

That helped shield it from holiday season turbulence and U.S.-China trade war jitters affecting Apple and other tech giants.